Two Butchers owners Ken Kearney and Steve McMeniman with their lamb Vegemite and cheese patties and sausages.
Food & Entertainment

Can you celebrate Australia Day without Vegemite snags?

Lachlan Mcivor
25th Jan 2020 8:00 AM | Updated: 26th Jan 2020 11:15 AM
BUTCHERS are gearing up for their busiest period on the calendar behind Christmas, ready to supply the meat for barbecues across Ipswich for the Australia Day long weekend.

Springfield-based Two Butchers are one local business which fully embraces the occasion.

Their Vegemite and cheese lamb sausages and patties are big sellers and tend to sell out every year.

Butchers Steve McMeniman and Ken Kearney have been offering the 'fair dinkum' smallgoods since they opened their doors three years ago.

"We do it every year as a special as a tribute to Australia Day," Mr McMeniman said.

"Butchers have been doing (Vegemite inspired creations) for a long time.

"The idea has been in the trade for many years, it always seems to come back around Australia Day."

Their recipe is a mixture of vegemite, cheese, lamb and a few "secret herbs and spices".

"We'd tell you (the recipe) but we've have to kill you," Mr McMeniman joked.

"There's a touch of Vegemite on the palate. It's not overly strong on Vegemite. It just works well.

"It's like Vegemite and cheese on toast."

Mr Kearney said anything at home on the barbecue, like steak, sausages, kebabs and beef koftas, are the biggest sellers for Australia Day celebrations.

"It would have to be the busiest time of the year behind Christmas," he said.

australia day business two butchers
Ipswich Queensland Times

