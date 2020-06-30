Menu
Can $350k unlock mystery of woman's disappearance?

by Georgia Clark
30th Jun 2020 11:05 AM
Police are offering a $350,000 reward to help solve the sudden disappearance of an elderly Middle Eastern woman in Sydney's west two years ago.

Nadire Sensoy, aged 71, vanished not long after she was last seen at her home on Upwey Street, Prospect on December 6, 2018.

She was reported missing days later, on December 11 2018, after her family visited her home and she wasn't there.

CCTV footage of Ms Sensoy in the month before she disappeared without a trace show her pushing a shopping trolley filled with clothes through Blacktown Shopping Centre.

 

71-year-old Nadire Sensoy disappeared in late 2018 and has not been seen since.
71-year-old Nadire Sensoy disappeared in late 2018 and has not been seen since.

The woman is seen glancing behind her as though she is being watched, before clutching at and checking her phone.

Officers from Blacktown Police Command established an investigation into the disappearance under Strike Force Admiralty.

The case has run cold for almost two years and Ms Sensoy has not been seen or heard from since 2018.

Images of Nadire supplied by police.
Images of Nadire supplied by police.

Police have serious concerns for her welfare and are treating the sudden disappearance as suspicious.

Details about just how police believe she vanished are expected to be revealed at a press conference later today.

Her last known movements include shopping at Bankstown Shopping Centre.
Her last known movements include shopping at Bankstown Shopping Centre.

Mrs Sensoy is described as being of Mediterranean/Middle Eastern appearance, about 165cm tall, of a thin build, and with short dyed brown hair.

