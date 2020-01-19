Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Arial View of Borumba Dam
Arial View of Borumba Dam
Politics

Calls to raise Borumba Dam to solve water crisis

Letter to the editor
19th Jan 2020 12:30 PM | Updated: 1:41 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

WATER is a precious commodity and as Tuesday's issue of The Gympie Times pointed out dam capacity is falling to critical levels.

Now is the time to raise the level of the Borumba Dam.

I am calling on the Mayor to push for its construction by Local and State Government.

The investigation of this issue has already been done by the DPI Water Resources back in 1993 with public consultation and despite the critical recommendations already made, this report is gathering dust.

This dam provides for a new wall constructed downstream of the existing dam on Yabba Creek and I quote from the report.

"Of all the options considered, the raising of Borumba Dam appears to be the preferable option because of its minimal impacts.

"Raising of Borumba Dam is capable of meeting future demands of the area for several decades depending on actual population growth."

It is my understanding that land has already been reserved for this increased capacity.

The area referred to in the report, not only considers Gympie but the local government areas of the Sunshine Coast and Noosa.

No doubt there are other matters to be considered including irrigation requirements for agricultural land.

Lindsay Horswood, Gympie

borumba dam dpi water resources drought crisis
Gympie Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        First there was rain, then a clean face

        premium_icon First there was rain, then a clean face

        News After vowing not to shave until it rained, Scott Loughnan is once again sporting a bare face.

        Paranormal investigators to delve into the tales of Jimbour House

        premium_icon Paranormal investigators to delve into the tales of Jimbour...

        News A team of paranormal investigators will be leading guests through an investigation...

        Blackall search and rescue enters second day

        Blackall search and rescue enters second day

        News Police are searching for a 78-year-old woman missing from Blackall.

        Parts of the region recieve 154mm overnight, more on the way

        premium_icon Parts of the region recieve 154mm overnight, more on the way

        News Forecasters reveal who received the most rain overnight