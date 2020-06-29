Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
People have taken to social media to voice their concern with the name Noosa, and in particular Noosa Heads.
People have taken to social media to voice their concern with the name Noosa, and in particular Noosa Heads.
News

Calls to change name of ‘offensive’ Coast town

Matt Collins
28th Jun 2020 5:02 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FIRST it was classic Hollywood films coming under the microscope for offensive content, then our lolly brands were deemed too distasteful, and now the Coast's premier tourist spot, Noosa Heads is upsetting people with its supposed racial connotations.

So much so that people from outside of Australia have taken to social media to voice their concern with the name Noosa, and in particular Noosa Heads.

It seems their issue is Noosa's close resemblance to that of the word noose, and what it symbolises to African Americans and America's dark history with racial violence.

A history that reared its ugly head recently when a noose was found hanging in the garage of the only black NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace.

"Today's despicable act of racism and hatred leaves me incredibly saddened and serves as a painful reminder of how much further we have to go as a society and how persistent we must be in the fight against racism," Wallace said.

One person tweeted, 'On behalf of all brown Nascar Drivers we must take a stand against the local Government.'

Another wrote that Noosa Heads was a target, 'in the current climate of cancel anything with a possible racist connotation.'

World famous for its beautiful beaches and enviable year-round weather, one can predict a name change for Noosa is highly unlikely.

But in 2020, can we be sure of anything anymore?

This comes after traditional owners in Noosa are expected to progress a name change for Blackfellow Creek after their current native title claim is resolved. 

Noosa got its name from the Aboriginal word meaning shadows or shade. It is said it is most probably a reference to the number of tall trees in the area.

More Stories

name change noosa heads racially offensive
Noosa News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Farmers can now access $2.1 million in relief payments

        premium_icon Farmers can now access $2.1 million in relief payments

        News The Australian Government will provide $2.1 million in relief payments to farmers and their partners.

        WARNING: Thieves likely to target Chinchilla homes tonight

        premium_icon WARNING: Thieves likely to target Chinchilla homes tonight

        News POLICE reveal thieves are likely to descend on unsuspecting families tonight...

        Man suffered serious injuries in lawn mower fall

        premium_icon Man suffered serious injuries in lawn mower fall

        News A MAN has come off second best after a run-in with a lawnmower

        P-plater busted driving on cocktail of drugs

        premium_icon P-plater busted driving on cocktail of drugs

        News A YOUNG Tara man faced Chinchilla Magistrates Court on a drug drive charge.