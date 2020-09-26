Calls for action on disease striking at heart of Darling Downs

SHOCKING HEART STATISTICS: The Sunshine State dominates the nation’s heart disease hotspots, and most of these are in regional Queensland. Picture: File

SHOCKING HEART STATISTICS: The Sunshine State dominates the nation’s heart disease hotspots, and most of these are in regional Queensland. Picture: File

SHOCKING data has confirmed the Darling Downs-Maranoa region is among the nation’s 20 worst hot spots for heart disease and heart related hospitalisations.

The statistics come amid calls from the Heart Foundation to encourage the next State Government to support improved cardiac care to stop the spread of heart disease in regional Queensland.

The sunshine state is home to eight of the nation’s 20 worst hot spots for heart disease deaths, and 11 of the 20 worst for heart related hospitalisations.

Heart Foundation Queensland CEO Stephen Vines said investing in preventive health will be vital to keep people healthy and resilient as the state deals with the challenges arising from COVID-19.

“Sadly, Queensland dominates Australia’s heart disease hot spots, and people living in regional and remote areas are faring worse than their big city counterparts,” he said.

READ MORE:

‘RIP mate’: Cecil Plains crash victim remembered

New outdoor space delivered for Tara library

GoFundMe page set up in honour of fatal car crash victim



“Significant disadvantage, coupled with difficulty accessing services, has meant some regional patients are unable to get the medical help they need to diagnose and treat heart conditions.

“All Queenslanders, regardless of where they live, deserve lifesaving cardiac services when they need it.”

Mr Vines said increased cardiac rehab options and improved access to programs across the state will give patients the best chance of recovering from a heart condition and avoiding going back to hospital.

“It is also vital we continue to invest in reducing the burden of RHD, an insidious disease that stems largely from social disadvantage and mainly affects Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander communities,” he said.

“As we move forward in recovery from the COVID-19 crisis, we are calling on all political parties to commit to working with the Heart Foundation to improve the heart health of all Queenslanders, reduce health inequities and save lives through better cardiac care.”

Regions with highest age-standardised rates of heart related hospitalisations, with national ranking:

Queensland Outback (2)

Wide Bay (4)

Ipswich (5)

Moreton Bay-North (7)

Mackay-Isaac-Whitsundays (9)

Logan-Beaudesert (11)

Central Queensland (12)

Brisbane-North (13)

Darling Downs-Maranoa (14)

Cairns (15)

Townsville (16)

Regions with highest age-standardised rates of heart disease deaths, with national ranking: