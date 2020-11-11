Menu
The Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service is investigating the discovery of the remains of a dugong at Walkers Point on the Burrum River.
News

‘Callous’: Butchered remains of pregnant dugong discovered

Carlie Walker
11th Nov 2020 10:59 AM
THE remains of a butchered pregnant dugong has been found washed up at Walkers Point on the Burrum River.

A report was received from a member of the public on November 4.

Rangers attended the beach on November 5 and located the dugong remains.

Traditional Owners have a right to hunt dugong under the Native Title Act in their own sea country.

However, these endangered marine mammals are also subject to illegal stealing or killing by some individuals.

The Department of Environment and Science is now investigating this matter and is asking for information from anyone who may have witnessed this activity off the north bank of the Burrum River.

"This is a particularly callous case where a young dugong was discarded on the beach," a spokesman from the department said.

Four people were fined in 2018 a total of over $38,000 for taking one dugong and two turtles in the Great Sandy Marine Park.

If anyone witnesses what they suspect is illegal hunting they should call QPWS on the Wildlife Hotline on 1300 130 372.

