Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
LOADED GUN: A farmer has left a loaded rifle in clear view on a child's bed.
LOADED GUN: A farmer has left a loaded rifle in clear view on a child's bed.
Politics

Callide MP: ‘Queensland’s gun legislation is failing farmers’

Peta McEachern
15th Mar 2021 4:23 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Primary producers across the Callide District have been experiencing great difficulty when trying to renew their long-held gun licences, according to MP Colin Boyce.

The MP for Callide said farmers had enough on their plates without dealing with red tape around gun licencing.

“These firearms are an essential tool for their businesses, and without a renewal they are having their guns removed from their properties until the paperwork can be completed again,” Mr Boyce said.

“To add insult to injury, when they follow the system they are still penalised after police and weapons licencing lost their paperwork.

“Some of these farmers have even been instructed that the full safety course needs to be completed in order to receive their weapons back.”

State MP for Callide Colin Boyce on his regional roadside tour. Picture: Sam Turner
State MP for Callide Colin Boyce on his regional roadside tour. Picture: Sam Turner

Opposition spokesman for Police and Corrective Services Dale Last, said resident’s confidence in Queensland’s weapons licensing system was eroding because of prolonged inaction on recommendations made to the Queensland Audit Office.

Mr Last said firearms owners deserved answers after he received numerous complaints about delayed and lost applications.

“What we have seen is law-abiding people who have been advised that their applications have not been received,” he said.

“So they have done the right thing and sought assistance from their local police but documents still go missing - it makes no sense.

“To have an applicant told that, instead of the usual 12-week time frame, they could wait up to six months indicates there is either a massive backlog, not enough staff or both.

“For primary producers, firearms are essentially a tool that they need in their business, these delays mean injured livestock cannot be euthanized quickly which means more suffering for animals.”

callide mp colin boyce dale last mp farmers issues firearms weapon legislation

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Drink driver makes plea for Chinchilla Judge’s leniency

        Premium Content Drink driver makes plea for Chinchilla Judge’s leniency

        Crime DRINK DRIVE: A man who relies on his driver’s license for work asked a Chinchilla Magistrate to go easy on him. FULL REPORT:

        BUSTED: Miles woman in court for drug charge

        Premium Content BUSTED: Miles woman in court for drug charge

        Crime After police attended a Miles home, a woman was charged with a drug offence and...

        QR responds to rise in train, car collisions in Dalby

        Premium Content QR responds to rise in train, car collisions in Dalby

        News Two close calls at level crossings in Dalby have prompted Queensland Rail to reveal...

        Chinchilla Magistrates Court appearances for today

        Premium Content Chinchilla Magistrates Court appearances for today

        News Here is a list of matters listed at Chinchilla Magistrates Court