Callide hopefuls share community feedback from voters

The moment that the two Independent candidates for Callide Adam Burling and Loris Doesel met for the first time this morning.

IT’S been a busy day at the polling booths throughout the massive electorate of Callide, with candidates travelling from town to town to win the hearts and minds of voters.

LNP incumbent Colin Boyce said it’s been a slow day in Wandoan, Miles, and Taroom, but he’s very confident he will win the seat again.

“I have put a lot of time and effort in this parliament,” he said.

“Travelled a lot of kilometres around the electorate, even the fact that I have a large rural based electorate that is coal mines, coal fired power stations, CSG, large agricultural sector.”

He said the town with the biggest voter base is Chinchilla, with two polling booths, followed by Biloela.

“I’ve spent more time in the car driving than I have at the voting booths because the electorate is very big.”

Independent candidate Loris Doessel said her platform of promoting voluntary euthanasia has been generally well received by many people she’s talked to on election day, but there’s been some resistance.

“It’s not a nice topic but it’s good to say it’s on the surface now,” she said.

But she’s taking more issues than just voluntary euthanasia to the polls, also promoting community matters, water and roads across the booths she’s visited.

Throughout the day, she’s stopped by at Biloela, Eidsvold, and Mundubbera.

Independent Adam Burling said that people have come up to him to say they’re voting for him, specifically.

“I think I’ll get good numbers, but if I were to win it it’d be the Steve Bradbury of the election,” he said.

“If anything, even if the worst thing to come out of this, is I get good numbers and people start realising [this seat] isn’t so safe after all.”

He has spent his whole day in Biloela, although he has volunteers in Calliope, Moura, and Gin Gin.

But he wasn’t able to travel further south as that would mean a lot of time for him on the road.