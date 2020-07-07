Are these the unsexiest places in Australia?
NEW research showing Cairns as the unsexiest place in the country has been labelled rubbish.
The hot and sweaty reputation of Cairns isn't enough for it to be a gateway to sexual happiness as the city is the unsexiest place in Australia, new data has revealed.
Adult retailer Lovehoney has released a sex map ranks locations based on sales of sex toys between March and May this year.
The retailer also lists Ipswich and Rockhampton as lacking in sexy vibes.
Sales of the company's sex toys across Cairns dropped 66 per cent.
"The tropical city, which is often described as the gateway to Australia's Great Barrier Reef, isn't a gateway to sexual happiness, according to Lovehoney's data," the research stated.
Mt Sheridan resident Sophie Curtis said she was surprised about the result.
"I thought with COVID, it'd be bums up. Obviously not," Ms Curtis said.
"Pretty much all my friends have toys.
"You always see people in bikinis and pretty much nothing."
Ms Curtis, who was born and bred in Cairns, said people who may be put off from visiting because of the research should not "believe everything you read".
Four other Queensland places - Ipswich, Townsville and Rockhampton - join Cairns in the unsexy list.
Cairns Deputy Mayor Terry James said people "need to buy those cheap flights going around to have a look at Cairns themselves rather than read rubbish from somebody who hasn't been here".
"We don't need them [sex toys] because we've got a natural environment for it - everyone's relaxed here," Cr James said.
Lovehoney director Rob Godwin said it was great to see that when Australians have had to spend time indoors, "they have focused on their wellbeing, reconnecting with themselves and their partners to explore new and exciting ways to fulfil their sexual happiness".
The global sex map also shows Cairns' favourite lube flavour is cherry and its most popular fantasy is French maids and butlers.
The sexiest place is Wentworth Point, about 15km west of Sydney. It had an uplift of 680 per cent in sex toy sales.
THE SEXIEST TOP 10
Wentworth Point, NSW
St Marys, NSW
West Hobart, TAS
Rosebery, NSW
North Bondi, NSW
Mentone, VIC
Clyde North, VIC
Clarkson, WA
Somerville, VIC
Windsor, VIC
THE UNSEXIEST TOP 10
Cairns, QLD
Greenwich, NSW
Ipswich, QLD
Townsville, QLD
Gulfview Heights, SA
Eagle Farm, QLD
Rockhampton, QLD
Acton, ACT
King Meadows, TAS
Callaghan, NSW
