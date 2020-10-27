Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Crime

Qld man on child porn charge after ‘dark web’ investigation

by Grace Mason
27th Oct 2020 12:10 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A MANOORA man is set to face court this morning accused of using the dark web to access child pornography after an international criminal investigation.

The Cairns Joint Anti Child Exploitation Team raided the man's house on October 1 and seized three mobile phones for forensic analysis which were allegedly found to contain child abuse material.

He has been charged with possessing child abuse material obtained through a carriage service and is due to appear in the Cairns Magistrates Court this morning.An Australian Federal Police spokesman revealed the investigation began after the Cairns JACET team received a report from the German National Police as part of their investigation of the sharing of child abuse material on the Dark Web.

Community Newsletter SignUp

Police will allege the analysis of the man's devices and online accounts identified them as containing child abuse material.

The maximum penalty for the offence is 15 years jail.

AFP Child Protection Operations Detective Superintendent Paula Hudson said law enforcement is working globally to target people who access or share child abuse material.

"We work closely with international partners to share intelligence and offenders who share this abhorrent material will be brought out from behind their computers and into the courts to face the full force of the law," she said.

Members of the public who have any information about people involved in child abuse and exploitation are urged to call Crime stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Originally published as Cairns man on child porn charge after 'dark web' investigation

More Stories

child sex abuse crime dark web queensland crime

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Chinchilla set to be home to Australia’s biggest solar farm

        Premium Content Chinchilla set to be home to Australia’s biggest solar farm

        News THE Western Downs is set to become Australia’s capital solar power hub as arrangements go through to construct the nation’s largest solar farm near Chinchilla.

        Bid to split Qld in two, but south won’t get a say

        Premium Content Bid to split Qld in two, but south won’t get a say

        Politics KAP bid to split the state in two, but south won’t get a say in a referendum

        Meet the Candidate: MP Colin Boyce

        Premium Content Meet the Candidate: MP Colin Boyce

        News AFTER three years as the Member for Callide, Colin Boyce feels that there is plenty...

        Virtual reality program helping Dalby students soar

        Premium Content Virtual reality program helping Dalby students soar

        News HERE’S how a new virtual reality program is helping Dalby State High School...