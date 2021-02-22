Menu
Cairns man charged after ‘horrendous’ death of pet horse

by Mark Murray
22nd Feb 2021 1:37 PM
AN EDMONTON man has been charged in relation to the "horrendous" mutilation of a family horse on a rural property after it was allegedly set upon by two hunting dogs.

Detectives from the Mareeba Rural Stock Squad swooped on a 29-year-old at a Redlynch shopping centre on Friday afternoon following investigations into the death of a much-loved family pet which left the horse with severe injuries and needing to be put down.

It's alleged the man's two pig hunting dogs gained entry to a property, at Wright's Creek, and mutilated the quarter horse while the man was parked in a car nearby.

Witnesses ran to aid of the horse and managed to fend off the dogs but the extent of the injuries led to the horse being euthanised.

The horse was 17-years-old and "put up a hell of a fight", according to owner Troy Gardner, but was ultimately euthanised . IMAGE: Supplied.


Following the incident, the owner allegedly collected his dogs and left the scene.

He was subsequently charged with unlawfully maiming of an animal, evading police, unlicensed driving, possession of dangerous drugs and possession of drug utensils.

Detective Sergeant Mark Kerswell, Officer in Charge of the Major and Organised Rural Crime Squad, said that dog owners, particularly those who owned dogs that were trained to hunt, had a duty of care to ensure their dogs were under control in public or populated areas.

Detective Sergeant Mark Kerswell of the Major and Organised Rural Crime Squad. Picture: KYLIE REGHENZANI

"This was a sickening attack and a horrendous scene witnessed by those who went to the aid of the horse," he said.

"Whilst this occurred on a rural road, there are houses nearby and the area is frequently used by people running and riding bikes.

"Had a child or member of the public been in the area at the time, this already catastrophic incident could have been far worse".

The man is scheduled to reappear in the Cairns Magistrates Court today.

Originally published as Cairns man charged after 'horrendous' death of pet horse

