Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Police and Court
Police and Court
News

Man arrested on alleged child porn charges

by Alicia Nally
11th Feb 2020 7:21 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A KEWARRA Beach man has been arrested on alleged child porn charges.

Police searched the 23-year-old man's home on Friday and had previously seized his phone as a result of an unrelated matter on an earlier occasion.

"It will be alleged that images consistent with child exploitation material were located during a subsequent forensic examination of the device," a Queensland Police Service spokesman said.

"Detectives from the Cairns Child Protection Investigation Unit executed a search warrant at the Kewarra Beach address on Friday.

"Several computers, cameras and other electronic devices were seized during the search. "Officers also allegedly located and seized a telescopic baton."

The man was arrested and charged with one count each of possession of child exploitation

material and possession of a category M weapon.

He is scheduled to appear in the Cairns Magistrates Court on February 27.

More Stories

Show More
alleged child porn arrested charges

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Flood warnings remain in place across the Darling Downs

        Flood warnings remain in place across the Darling Downs

        Weather Several moderate flood warnings remained in place across the Darling Downs on Tuesday morning.

        Drug driver warned he’s walking on thin ice

        premium_icon Drug driver warned he’s walking on thin ice

        News 32-year-old told by judge that his actions are weak.

        'BETRAYED': Fury for graziers over tree laws

        premium_icon 'BETRAYED': Fury for graziers over tree laws

        News "... no one trusts the landholder to manage these things."

        EMERGENCY ALERT: Western Downs residents on flood watch

        EMERGENCY ALERT: Western Downs residents on flood watch

        News Emergency flood alert for several towns