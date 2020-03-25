Cafe owner ‘kept in the dark’ over regulations

CAFE owner David Collison has been left no choice but to lay off staff as he deals with the shockwaves of new government restrictions that he feels has left him and his business “in the dark”.

The owner of Amelia’s Place Café said he was left grasping at straws trying to make sense of the new guidelines the Prime Minister introduced for the hospitality industry on Monday.

The restrictions have forced all cafes and restaurants scrambling to implement social distancing guidelines which included shutting down dine operations.

“In regards to government, administration, local council excreta, no one has given anyone notification since this all started three weeks ago about hygiene distancing or food related matters,” Mr Collison said.

“You pay for a food licence and they can come anytime to check you’re following standards but in a time of an epidemic we don’t hear from them, we don’t see from them, or get any direction on how things should be done.”

Mr Collision said his cafe has struggled with the new measures which will leave him no choice but to lay off staff.

“The business is depleting it’s getting less and less, we are going to have to start laying staff off especially now that we can’t have any indoor dining,” he said.

A Western Downs Regional Council spokesperson said the restrictions announced by the Federal Government are being implemented and enforced by Queensland Police and the Queensland Government, not by local Councils.

“All inquiries relating to the measures placed on businesses should be directed to the Queensland Government,” the spokes person said.

“We appreciate this situation could create confusion for some businesses, however local Councils are not authorised to implement or enforce these restrictions.”