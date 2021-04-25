Standing in Dalby’s ANZAC Park, a leader for the town’s up and coming army cadets stood in waiting to lay flowers in honour of her relatives who have fought, and died for Australia’s freedom.

Dalby 120 ACU Cadet Unit’s Deanne Riedel has been part of the cadets for 19 years, and was one of the commanding officers of their group in the Western Downs.

Still need to activate your free Courier Mail subscription? Click here to find out how.

The unit officer initially joined the ranks of cadets to be with her niece and daughters as they needed female leaders to assist, and has stayed on since.

“They’ve grown up and left now,” she said.

“But I’ve stayed on, and I haven’t looked back.”

April 25 is a solemn day of remembrance for Mrs Riedel, as she reflects on one of her relatives who never returned home from battle.

“My great grandfather, he was in France and served for Australia, and they never found his body,” she said.

“He was never brought home.”

Mrs Riedel remembers the sacrifice her great grandfather gave for his country, which inspired her uncles and aunties to become Diggers.

Her and hundreds of other Dalby residents paid their respects along with several other towns in the Western Downs on April 25, following last year’s unfortunate cancellations.

MORE STORIES:

VETERAN: Children’s cries at Dawn Service a reminder of why

160+ PHOTOS: Glitz and glam from the Dalby Picnic Races

PHOTOS: The many faces of Dalby’s 2021 Show



Originally published as Cadet officer’s homage to great granddad who never came home