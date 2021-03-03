Caddick theory: ‘She had to have a Plan B’

Police are still searching for more remains after Melissa Caddick’s Asics shoe and decomposed foot were found on a south coast beach.

A criminology expert believes Sydney conwoman Melissa Caddick would have had a plan B if her dodgy dealings were uncovered but may have been met with foul play.

Police revealed on Friday that Ms Caddick's Asics shoe and decomposed foot were found on a south coast beach about 400km from her eastern suburbs mansion.

While detectives flagged the possibility that she took her own life, they cannot rule out foul play - a theory leading criminal psychology expert Tim Watson-Munro is leaning towards.

"I believe she had a plan, " he told NCA NewsWire.

"It's unlikely on impulse she would have ended her life."

The 49-year-old is accused of stealing millions of dollars from investors, many of them family and friends, before using the money to fund her lavish lifestyle.

She vanished from her Dover Heights home in November, two days after it was raided by the Australian Federal Police and corporate watchdog ASIC.

Flowers left out the front of Melissa Caddick’s home. Picture: NCA NewsWire / James Gourley

Three months later, the remains of her severed foot were discovered on Bournda Beach on the NSW south coast.

Days later a succession of grim discoveries were made along the coastline, including intestines and part of a human torso.

None have been confirmed as belonging to Ms Caddick so far.

But Mr Watson-Munro is sceptical about her body being in the water for that long.

"The decomposition of the shoe would suggest it hasn't been in the water for three months. While it's not my area of expertise, if that's the case a possible scenario is that she has been murdered recently or murdered and kept on ice for a while," he said.

"A severed foot is a great throw off. They (police and public) see this and let it go.

"Of all the beaches and feet in the world, to find hers … what is the probability of that?"

He described Ms Caddick as "too smart", and said it was a strong possibility she had an escape plan if her dodgy dealings were uncovered.

Melissa Caddick vanished in November.

He said the most likely scenario was that other individuals were involved in her financial rort and "wanted to cover their tracks".

"Or there is money buried somewhere that no one has discovered and it's good to get her out of the way," he said.

The discovery of Ms Caddick's foot raised more questions than answers, including speculation about where she went after leaving her home in the early hours of the morning on November 12, apparently for a run.

"Not turning up on CCTV requires a degree of planning. She could have gone anywhere," Mr Watson-Munro said.

"When you have that sort of money at your disposal you can buy all sorts of talent who can keep you in a safe house for a fee or a split of the profit. One million takes you a long way if you disappear."

Authorities search for more remains near Mollymook. Picture: Facebook

There's been more findings since Ms Caddick's shoe was discovered.

NSW Police confirmed on Monday afternoon that remains had been found by a member of the public the day before at Warrain Beach near Culburra.

They will be forensically tested to determine if they are human or animal.

Human remains, including what appeared to part of a torso, were found on a Mollymook Beach last Friday.

The remains are undergoing forensic testing to help determine who they belong to, including whether they match the DNA of a male snorkeller who vanished while swimming off Batemans Bay in late January.

Melissa Caddick is accused of swindling family and friends out of millions.

Two bones were discovered on Saturday evening at Tura Beach, near Merimbula, just a few kilometres from where Ms Caddick's shoe was located.

They've since been confirmed as animal bones.

More remains were found by a member of the public on Saturday near Cunjurong Point.

Earlier reports suggest they resembled intestines. They are also being subject to forensic testing to work out whether they came from a human.

Investigators urge anyone who discovers remains to leave them in place and contact police.

