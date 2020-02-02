Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Crime

Bystanders intervene after brutal hammer attack

by Ben Harvy
2nd Feb 2020 6:30 PM

A man beaten with a hammer has serious head injuries after a violent altercation near the University of Adelaide.

Police say the motive behind the attack on Kintore Ave is unclear. A 32-year-old man of no fixed address was arrested after he was detained by members of the public near Victoria Drive.

The incident occurred just after 9.30am on Sunday when police received reports of a serious assault involving a man armed with a hammer

The victim was treated at the scene and then taken to Royal Adelaide Hospital. His injuries are not life-threatening.

One man told The Advertiser he saw the victim lying on the road in a pool of blood near a pedestrian crossing.

Emergency services at the scene on Kintore Ave. Picture: Ben Harvy
Emergency services at the scene on Kintore Ave. Picture: Ben Harvy

"There was blood everywhere and the man was just laying there," he said. "There were people around him trying to help."

The arrested man has been charged with aggravated assault causing harm. He was refused bail and will appear in the Adelaide Magistrates Court on Monday.

Anyone who witnessed the incident who hasn't spoken to police is asked to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

READ MORE

'I'm numb': Dad's despair after alleged drunk driver kills four children

How Kimba is reacting to being selected for a nuclear waste facility

Scandal-plagued MP now accused of racist remark about colleague

More Stories

Show More
attacker editors picks heroic actions

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Parklands water play area temporarily closed

        Parklands water play area temporarily closed

        News Following a hot summer period, the water play area at the Chinchilla Botanic Parklands will be temporarily closed for maintenance.

        Little girl burned after fall into scorching hole

        premium_icon Little girl burned after fall into scorching hole

        News A child has been rushed to hospital after falling into a scorching hole left behind...

        TRAFFICKING TRIO: Police bust major drug supply conspiracy

        premium_icon TRAFFICKING TRIO: Police bust major drug supply conspiracy

        News Breakthrough in South Burnett $120,000 drug trafficking scheme.

        Party gets out of control after too many drinks

        premium_icon Party gets out of control after too many drinks

        News Anthony James Mills allegedly threatened to bash fellow drinker.