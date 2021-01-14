Buyer drops $11m on Sunshine Coast penthouse

Two years and several "serious players" later, a lavish three-storey penthouse that would be a dream home for any mega lotto winner has changed hands for $11 million.

Located on Mooloolaba Esplanade, Mooloolaba, the 11th floor Sea Pearl apartment has sweeping views of the Sunshine Coast, all the way to Noosa, and the trimmings of a palatial Beverly Hills pad.

It doesn’t get much better than 1101/87 Mooloolaba Esplanade, Mooloolaba which sold for $11 million after more than two years on the market. Picture: Supplied: G1 Property

It was first on the market in late 2018 for $15 million as a Las Vegas Bellagio-inspired 'mansion in the sky".

The eight-year-old apartment, spread over 1165 sqm, drips with opulence.

It boasts polished "Bedouin Brown" limestone flooring from Oman that was 'sourced and purchased exclusively' for the apartment.

With rich bronzes and soft champagne tones throughout, it has a custom-designed interior with a forged curved-staircase, an exclusive lift with a lobby and home cinema.

With Point Cartwright in the distance, the views from the palatial penthouse on Mooloolaba Esplanade, Mooloolaba will never be built out. Picture: Supplied: G1 Property

Brilliantly designed to tantalise the eye while still being perfectly functional, the penthouse's price tag meant the proud sellers, Shane and Liz Leadbetter, were determined to be patient until they received the right offer, said G1 Property Mooloolaba agent Simon Guilfoyle.

"Because it was a once in a lifetime opportunity it took a couple of years to find the right buyer," Mr Guilfoyle said.

"When you break it all down, with all the interest we had, there were four serious players."

The rear of the exclusive lift which has a lobby on the ocean side of the penthouse and the curved staircase to the second living area which opens out to an entertaining deck on the rooftop. Picture: Supplied / G1 Property

He said the drop in sale price from $15 million to $11 million was not a sale reduction as

such. as they were trying to determine its value because of its rarity.

"That was ambitious but you have to start somewhere because it was so unique. It's the pure definition of a penthouse," he said.

"There's nothing like it on the Sunshine Coast and I'd say, possibly in Brisbane."

A room with a view in the penthouse on Mooloolaba Esplanade, Mooloolaba which is spread over two levels and has a footprint of more than 1160 sqm. Picture. Supplied / G1 Property

There are two internal levels, with the second floor extending out to a rooftop outdoor entertaining area with a spa.

There's a private bar and eight storage rooms while there's no need to worry about where your guests would park - there are 12 car spaces.

The ultimate entertaining / dining area, one of a number outstanding features in the $11 million penthouse in the Sea Pearl complex. Picture: Supplied / G1 Property

He said it was not only the most expensive property he had sold in more than two decades as an agent but also south of Sunshine Beach.

"I've done a lot of the highest sales in Mooloolaba and it's absolutely the biggest sale I've done," he said.

"It's the biggest sale south of Sunshine Beach - house or apartment.

"It's literally the next level."

The cinema room is just one of several features that makes this penthouse apartment a one-off property south of Sunshine Beach on the Sunshine Coast. Picture: Supplied / G1 Property

Originally published as Buyer drops $11m on Sunshine Coast penthouse