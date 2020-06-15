Busy Bees Chinchilla ‘Lights UP with Gratitude’

GRATITUDE: Busy Bees Early are gearing up for a month-long tribute to thank their local community, families and children. Pic: Supplied

AS THE light at the end of this COVID-19 tunnel draws a little nearer, the team at Busy Bees Early Learning Australia are gearing up for a month-long tribute of thanks to their local community, families and children.

The launch of their ‘Lighting UP with Gratitude’ event, which started Monday, June 1, seeks to drive a symbol of hope, thanks and heart throughout the community as well as those involved with the Busy Bees family.

With the hope that “light attracts light”, Busy Bees Services throughout Australia will “light up” the front of their 63 nationwide Services and unite as one, as we come out of COVID-19 and into a very different world.

In lieu of social distancing restrictions and for families keeping their children in isolation, families have been invited to “Light-Up” their own front yards and share this via social media with the hashtag #lightUPwiththanks.

Service Managers and Educators will also take the time to personally thank their local community groups and businesses by way of socially distant gratitude cards and handmade gifts from the children.

Busy Bees Early Learning Australia CEO Robert Hughes said, “Busy Bees wish to remain the consistent people in your child’s life.”

“With the world around them reacting to the current news, it remains our mission to provide children with a level of comfort and a routine that they can call upon each day, to give them the very best start in life,” Mr Hughes said.

“We are proud that many families in essential services roles have relied on us to remain open to support them during these uncertain times, and we would like to publicly thank all our Families for their patience, understanding and support at this difficult time.”