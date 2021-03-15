BUSTED: Miles woman in court for drug charge

The Chinchilla Magistrate Court heard police were called to a Miles unit complex for an unrelated matter when they uncovered a marijuana bong.

After they discovered the smoking utensil, officers charged Autumn Cecily Turnbull with possessing a utensil for drug use.

Turnbull did not attend her court date at the Chinchilla Magistrates Court on Thursday, March 4 – instead she wrote to the court to asks for an adjournment because she was visiting Yeppoon.

Although the Miles woman told the court she intended to plead guilty, Police prosecutor sergeant Derek Brady said it could be dealt with in Turnbull’s absence as it was a minor offence.

Magistrate Tracy Mossop agreed, and fined Turnbull $200 for the offence.

No conviction was recorded.