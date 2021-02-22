BUSTED: Chinchilla teen drug drove with pot stash

A young Chinchilla woman was charged with multiple drug offences after police pulled over a car for a random roadside drug test on Wednesday, December 9, 2020.

The Chinchilla Magistrates Court heard Kirra Maree Barry, 18, pleaded guilty to driving with marijuana in her system, possessing scales used for drugs, and possessing 40g of marijuana.

Police prosecutor Derek Brady said after Barry returned a positive drug reading, officers detained her for a search, finding 40g of marijuana in two clipseal bags and scales.

Duty lawyer Jessica Hine said although it’s not an excuse, the young woman was engaging in drug use to elevate symptoms of anxiety and had been clean since she was charged last year.

Magistrate Tracy Mossop told Barry to re-evaluate what’s important in her life.

“You have to weigh up what is important – employment, being able to drive a car, not paying the government money that could be better used for other things,” she said.

“At your age there is no excuse… don’t ruin the rest of your life by having a drug history.

“It is still illegal… and there’s a reason why, over time these drugs can actually mess with your mental health, and if you have mental health issues you don’t need to be taking these drugs.”

For drug driving Barry was fined $200 and disqualified from driving for one month.

For drug and utensil possession, Barry was fined $400.

No convictions were recorded due to Barry’s young age - although she was warned by Magistrate Mossop that if she comes before the court on drug offences again, she won’t be so lucky.