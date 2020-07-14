BUSTED: Chinchilla police crackdowns as homes raided

CHINCHILLA police have conducted a blitz of homes in an effort to crackdown on the spate of car thefts and burglaries.

South West District acting inspector Andrew Kennedy said police swooped in on multiple homes after issuing search warrants across the Chinchilla area on Monday July 14.

“Police located evidence and to date have commenced proceedings against six persons with offences relating to recent burglaries, stolen motor vehicles within Chinchilla Police Division and also drug offences,” he said.

“Despite the success of these searches investigations are continuing.”

Police are using a range of proactive and reactive strategies to detect, disrupt and deter criminal behaviour to keep the Western Downs safe.

“South West District Police acknowledge the outstanding co-operation from members of our community and reiterate the importance of vigilance in securing houses and vehicles.”

If you need Police because you are a victim of a crime or there is a crime occurring right now or moments ago - contact Police via 131 444 or Crime Stoppers Queensland via 1800 333 000 (non-urgent) or triple-0 (urgent).