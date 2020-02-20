Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Detectives have seized drugs worth nearly $2 million and nearly $200,000 in cash after busting a pair of men allegedly stashing the illicit substances in the spare tyre of a car.
Detectives have seized drugs worth nearly $2 million and nearly $200,000 in cash after busting a pair of men allegedly stashing the illicit substances in the spare tyre of a car.
News

BUST: $2m in drugs, $200k cash found in spare tyre

by TESS IKONOMOU
20th Feb 2020 7:41 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Detectives have seized drugs worth nearly $2 million and nearly $200,000 in cash after busting a pair of men allegedly stashing the illicit substances in the spare tyre of a car.

Townsville man Leslie Gordon Sharp, 52, and Logan man Paul Lindsay Barclay, 52, have been charged with 10 offences, five each for trafficking and possessing drugs.

Police will allege yesterday afternoon at Home Hill detectives intercepted a vehicle and conducted a search where they located 1.93 kilograms of methylamphetamine and $198,802 in cash, as well as 635 grams of cannabis.

 

Detectives have seized drugs worth nearly $2 million and nearly $200,000 in cash after busting a pair of men allegedly stashing the illicit substances in the spare tyre of a car.
Detectives have seized drugs worth nearly $2 million and nearly $200,000 in cash after busting a pair of men allegedly stashing the illicit substances in the spare tyre of a car.

 

It will be alleged the meth was found inside the spare tyre of the car.

Sharp will appear tomorrow in the Townsville Magistrates Court after an adjournment today. No application for bail was made and he was remanded in custody.

Barclay will be mentioned in court on Friday, he was remanded in custody today.

Detective Acting Senior Sergeant OIC of the Major and Organised Crime Squad Chris Caswell said the estimated street value of the drugs seized were $1.9 million.

"It's a significant impact for Townsville and the greater North Queensland region to remove that amount of dangerous drugs from the streets," he said.

bust cash drugs police

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        MP kicked out of question time for defending women

        premium_icon MP kicked out of question time for defending women

        News For the first time in her parliamentary career, MP Ann Leahy has been kicked out of Question Time for defending rural women, something she’d be happy to do again.

        • 20th Feb 2020 8:30 AM
        How good was the flooding rain?

        premium_icon How good was the flooding rain?

        News EDITORIAL: It seems to me the wet stuff is all well and good as long as it’s not...

        Warrego MP asked to leave parliament during heated exchange

        premium_icon Warrego MP asked to leave parliament during heated exchange

        News The MP became heated when discussing health services in the southwest.

        Country music icon to spend Easter in Roma

        premium_icon Country music icon to spend Easter in Roma

        News Easter in the Country is set to be a weekend not to be missed, with a country music...