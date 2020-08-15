Businessman’s mysterious disappearance baffles police

Gravely concerned police hunting for a man who disappeared during a work trip have searched thick scrub and drains 5km from where he was last seen.

Gravely concerned police hunting for a man who disappeared during a work trip have searched thick scrub and drains 5km from where he was last seen.

Concerned police hunting for a man who disappeared in mysterious circumstances during a work trip to Cairns have searched thick scrub and drains 5km from where he was last seen.

Anthony Brady, 52, a Brisbane-based auditor, flew into the Far North on Monday and was due to return home on Thursday, but concerned family raised the alarm when he missed his flight.

A major investigation has been launched with police on Friday revealing they had tracked his movements to a Sheridan St service station on Wednesday night, but from there the trail had gone cold.

Brisbane man Anthony Brady, 52, was last seen walking north from the Caltex service station on Sheridan St on Wednesday night. PICTURE: STEWART McLEAN

MORE NEWS

'Doof king' Cairns nang dealer's party drug plan

Operation Warlord: Police charge nine in Cairns

Five of Lotus Glen's most dangerous inmates

They have described Mr Brady as an otherwise "normal Joe" with regular habits - and a loving partner at home - whose disappearance is completely out of character.

He had been staying at the Cairns Plaza Hotel on the Esplanade and on Wednesday night walked to the nearby Caltex service station to buy food about 9pm before heading north on Sheridan St.

Detective Senior Sergeant Ed Kinbacher described the case as "serious".

Police are seeking assistance from the community to locate a 52-year-old Anthony Brady.

"We've mounted a full investigation in regards to this matter," he said.

"There is no known basis at this point why (he is missing). We have significant concerns for his ­welfare.

Sergeant Kinbacher said police were "keeping our options open", but could not dismiss foul play.

Officers searched drains and thick grass in areas off Ray Jones Dr at Woree on Friday in a search understood to be linked to the case.

Sergeant Kinbacher said they were calling for public help. He asked for anyone who was walking in the area at the time Mr Brady was last seen, or may have been travelling in their vehicle with dashcam between 9-10.30pm on Wednesday to contact police.

Brisbane man Anthony Brady, 52, was staying at the Cairns Plaza Hotel during his trip to Cairns. PICTURE: STEWART McLEAN

It is believed Mr Brady worked as an internal auditor for service stations, but this did not include the Caltex where he was last seen.

He is described as caucasian, about 180cm tall with a fair complexion. He has an average build with greying dark hair.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Policelink on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Originally published as Businessman's mysterious Cairns disappearance baffles police