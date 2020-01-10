Menu
Andrew Eric Young is in jail after his $13m fraud conviction.
Andrew Eric Young is in jail after his $13m fraud conviction.
Businessman convicted of $13m fraud

Sherele Moody
by
10th Jan 2020 1:07 PM
ANDREW Eric Young is behind bars today after he was convicted of fraud this morning.

The 66-year-old former Sunshine Coast businessman showed no emotion as a Brisbane District Court jury convicted him on 19 charges related to failed whitegoods retail chain Kleenmaid.

Kleenmaid collapsed in 2009 with debts of around $100m.

It left around 6000 customers out-of-pocket after failing to supply them with purchased goods.

The major charges against Young was that he defrauded Wespac of $13m by dishonestly gaining a loan and that he traded while insolvent.

