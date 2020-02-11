Business owner mum drove drunk after races

DRINK DRIVE: Cindy Lee Isles was fined $300 and suspended from driving for two months. Pic: Cindy Lee Isles

A DRIVE to do the groceries proved costly for a Chinchilla business owner and mum of three who was caught red eyed and smelling of booze behind the wheel less than 24 hours beforehand.

Cindy Lee Isles, 47, pleaded guilty to one charge of driving without a driver’s licence, and one charge of driving over the general alcohol limit but not over the middle limit, at Chinchilla Magistrates Court Thursday, February 6.

The court heard Isles, the owner of a cleaning business, was intercepted by police after they noticed her car swerving along Price St in Chinchilla at 1.08am on November 10.

The court heard when an officer approached the car he immediately noticed Isles’ red bloodshot eyes and a strong smell of alcohol.

Police prosecutor Jodie Tehana said Isles blew a roadside reading of 0.096 - almost double the alcohol limit.

“She stated she had been at the Chinchilla Races where she had been consuming alcohol, she then went on to the Chinchilla Hotel where she consumed approximately 10 375ml cans of bourbon and cola, she then walked home grabbed her keys and drove to a friend’s house,” Snr Const Tehana said.

Snr Const Tehana said police issued Isles with a 24 hour driver's licence suspension following the positive roadside reading.

“At 5.35pm later that day... police observed the defendant’s vehicle enter the carpark on Middle St,” she said.

The court heard police stopped Isles on her way into IGA when she told police she was grocery shopping but knew she wasn’t allowed to drive.

Duty lawyer Claire Graham said the 47-year-old was raising her three children by herself.

“She owns her own cleaning business, she has owned that for the last 12 months… she also studies full-time through university doing a bachelor of fitness,” Ms Graham said.

Ms Graham presented a letter from a psychologist detailing what led to Isles’ alcohol abuse. The court heard she is now seeking help through AA and medication to deal with her addiction.

Magistrate Tracy Mossop fined Isles $300 for driving on a suspended licence and recorded a conviction.

For the drink driving charge Isles was suspended from driving for two months, and no conviction was recorded.