Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
DRINK DRIVE: Cindy Lee Isles was fined $300 and suspended from driving for two months. Pic: Cindy Lee Isles
DRINK DRIVE: Cindy Lee Isles was fined $300 and suspended from driving for two months. Pic: Cindy Lee Isles
News

Business owner mum drove drunk after races

Peta McEachern
10th Feb 2020 4:30 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A DRIVE to do the groceries proved costly for a Chinchilla business owner and mum of three who was caught red eyed and smelling of booze behind the wheel less than 24 hours beforehand.

Cindy Lee Isles, 47, pleaded guilty to one charge of driving without a driver’s licence, and one charge of driving over the general alcohol limit but not over the middle limit, at Chinchilla Magistrates Court Thursday, February 6.

The court heard Isles, the owner of a cleaning business, was intercepted by police after they noticed her car swerving along Price St in Chinchilla at 1.08am on November 10.

The court heard when an officer approached the car he immediately noticed Isles’ red bloodshot eyes and a strong smell of alcohol.

Police prosecutor Jodie Tehana said Isles blew a roadside reading of 0.096 - almost double the alcohol limit.

“She stated she had been at the Chinchilla Races where she had been consuming alcohol, she then went on to the Chinchilla Hotel where she consumed approximately 10 375ml cans of bourbon and cola, she then walked home grabbed her keys and drove to a friend’s house,” Snr Const Tehana said.

Snr Const Tehana said police issued Isles with a 24 hour driver's licence suspension following the positive roadside reading.

“At 5.35pm later that day... police observed the defendant’s vehicle enter the carpark on Middle St,” she said.

The court heard police stopped Isles on her way into IGA when she told police she was grocery shopping but knew she wasn’t allowed to drive.

Duty lawyer Claire Graham said the 47-year-old was raising her three children by herself.

“She owns her own cleaning business, she has owned that for the last 12 months… she also studies full-time through university doing a bachelor of fitness,” Ms Graham said.

Ms Graham presented a letter from a psychologist detailing what led to Isles’ alcohol abuse. The court heard she is now seeking help through AA and medication to deal with her addiction.

Magistrate Tracy Mossop fined Isles $300 for driving on a suspended licence and recorded a conviction.

For the drink driving charge Isles was suspended from driving for two months, and no conviction was recorded.

chinchilla magistrates court chinchilla races court case crimes drink driving charge magistrate tracy mossop police prosecutor jodie tehana sper suspended licence

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        REVEALED: the southwest roads to be upgraded this month

        premium_icon REVEALED: the southwest roads to be upgraded this month

        News Select roads around the region are due for upgrades, with work starting soon. Find out which roads will be revived in February.

        Pair missing in Queensland floodwaters found

        premium_icon Pair missing in Queensland floodwaters found

        Weather Storms, rain to continue with two missing in Nanango

        Flood warnings remain in place across the Darling Downs

        Flood warnings remain in place across the Darling Downs

        Weather Several rivers and creeks are impacted by the warnings

        Drug driver warned he’s walking on thin ice

        premium_icon Drug driver warned he’s walking on thin ice

        News 32-year-old told by judge that his actions are weak.