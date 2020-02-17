Business owner in court over Facebook threat

IN COURT AGAIN: Jatinder Kumar faced Chinchilla Magistrates Court again after sending a threatening message.

A CHINCHILLA businessman who sent a threatening message to staff at the Chinchilla News after reading a court story about himself has appeared in court once again.

Last week Chinchilla Magistrates Court heard on December 23, 2019 that Jatinder Kumar was at his home when he read an online court report, published by this media company, which detailed several crimes he had committed.

Police prosecutor sergeant Jodie Tahana said after seeing the article Kumar sent a Facebook message to the reporter inquiring about the article.

“The initial message was civil and there was some messaging back and forwards,” Sgt Tahana said.

“Then finally the defendant sent an additional message stating, “this headline is going to change my life. Tell him not to face me. He used a pen, I use a knife’.”

The court heard the reporter feared what Kumar would do and contacted management of the newspaper.

Staff at the newspaper were advised to work from home while security measures were put in place and the matter was reported to police.

“The victim further advised the staff not to attend a cafe owned by the defendant and to find an alternate location,” Sgt Tahana said.

“The witness continued to struggle with the threat and feels responsible because she wrote the story and her editor approved that story.

“That witness feels fearful, but she responds with that she only published what is freely available in court.”

Defence lawyer Amber Acreman said while the previous matter was being finalised, Kumar had a positive relationship with the witness.

Ms Acreman said Kumar and the reporter spoke on a regular basis and he was under the mistaken belief that any articles published would be small.

Born in India and arrived in Australia in 2008, Ms Acreman said English is Kumar’s second language.

“At the time of my client making the statement, perhaps he didn’t realise how those words were going to be interpreted,” she said.

“His comments then following regarding the pen and the knife, most certainly at the time were not supposed to be taken as a threat.

“He understands upon reflection that it could well have been, and fully accepts that it could have been menacing.”

“He’s quite embarrassed about how things have ended up and feels quite ashamed that he’s caused this stress intentionally to someone else.”

“There is no ongoing menace from my client in regards to the article, and in his view – police did their job, the court did their job, the paper did their job and he doesn’t want to think about that chapter of his life any further.”

In sentencing acting Magistrate Roger Stark took into consideration Kumar’s early plea of guilty and previous history.

“I appreciate that you understand what you did was wrong but at the time it was menacing to the parties involved and simply inappropriate,” he said.

Kumar pleaded guilty to one count of using a carriage service to menace, harass or cause offence.

Kumar was place on a good behaviour bond for 12 months and a conviction was recorded.