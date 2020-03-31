Business delivers 140 meals to Chinchilla’s frontline staff

DELIVERY: The staff at Action Health Pharmacy were so thankful by the delivery from Chinchilla Dominos Shift runner Lucie Nielsen.

CHINCHILLA’s frontline workers have been feeling the brunt of the COVID-19 pandemic, working extra hours trying to transition to online learning, to stack supermarket shelves or to clear our waiting rooms at medical facilities.

The essential staff are continuing to work through unprecedented challenges and uncertainty were thankful to be left with a smile on their face and full stomachs thanks to an act of kindness from Dominos Chinchilla.

Last Friday the pizza company delivered approximately 140 to three Chinchilla schools, the hospital, chemist, medical centre, ambulance and both supermarkets.

Chinchilla store manager Alyson Horne said it was a delight to give back to the community and show gratitude and thanks.

“When natural disasters have hit in the past, we normally have to close our doors,” she said.

“We understand that these are stressful times for our whole community and something we have never before, so it was a pleasure to be out there and to do something for the community.”

“It’s nice to give them a smile instead of a screaming customer.”

The initiative was part of the Australia-wide Dominos campaign feed the frontline and is all about stepping up in times of disaster.

Ms Horne who also owns another store in the Gold Coast, said it’s incredible the immediate impact it can have on people.

“I randomly delivered six boxes of pizza to a chemist here on the Gold Coast, and as soon as I walked they had tears in their eyes,” she said.

“It’s times like these that you get to see the emotional side of people.

“It wasn’t difficult for me to make those extra pizzas, and it may have only been a small gesture for their huge contribution, but you could see how much it meant to them.”