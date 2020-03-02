Bushland excavated as part of murder investigation

ON THE SCENE: Detectives are excavating a part of bushlands near the Chinchilla Weir.

DETECTIVES are currently excavating a section of bushland at the Chinchilla Weir in relation to an alleged murder case.

A crime scene was declared at the location on Chinchilla Tara Rd yesterday, and it is believed police maintained a presence overnight.

At 11.15am there were a total of six uniformed officers and two plain-clothed officers, and a tent had been set up within the sectioned off area.

Investigators could be seen using underground detection equipment to search parts of the bushland.

They were also seen using a measuring tape, carrying evidence bags and photographing parts of the bushland.

A 40-year-old Chinchilla man and a 28-year-old Chinchilla woman have both been charged early this morning with one count each of murder, interfering with a corpse and torture in relation to the disappearance of Kaydence Dawita Mills who has been missing since 2016.

A teddy bear and a bunch of flowers has been left at the scene by a member of the public.