Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
BUSHFIRE: QFES are aware on the bushfire currently burning at the Barakula State Forest.
BUSHFIRE: QFES are aware on the bushfire currently burning at the Barakula State Forest.
News

Bushfire burning at Barakula State Forest

Zoe Bell
29th Dec 2019 8:13 PM

QUEENSLAND Fire and Emergency Services (QFES) are aware of a bushfire burning in the Barakula State Forest, in the vicinity of Auburn Road, Barakula as of 7.45pm this evening.

QFES have advised that the Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service (QPWS) crews are monitoring the fire.

Currently, the fire is posing threat to no property at this time, however, nearby residents may be affected by smoke.

Residents should close windows and doors and keep respiratory medications nearby, if required.

Motorists should drive with caution and to the conditions.

Residents should call triple-0 (000) immediately if they believe their property is under threat.

barakula state forest bushfire queensland fire and emergenc service

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Your guide to the weekend across the Western Downs

        Your guide to the weekend across the Western Downs

        News Looking for something to do? Look no further!

        CHRISTMAS HORROR: Callous shooter blasts dog with gun

        premium_icon CHRISTMAS HORROR: Callous shooter blasts dog with gun

        Crime Dog recovering after shooter peppers it with bullets.

        Young footballers keeps the regional spirit alive

        premium_icon Young footballers keeps the regional spirit alive

        Sport Footy teams have dwindled in regions but sport spirit lives on.