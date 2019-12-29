Bushfire burning at Barakula State Forest

BUSHFIRE: QFES are aware on the bushfire currently burning at the Barakula State Forest.

QUEENSLAND Fire and Emergency Services (QFES) are aware of a bushfire burning in the Barakula State Forest, in the vicinity of Auburn Road, Barakula as of 7.45pm this evening.

QFES have advised that the Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service (QPWS) crews are monitoring the fire.

Currently, the fire is posing threat to no property at this time, however, nearby residents may be affected by smoke.

Residents should close windows and doors and keep respiratory medications nearby, if required.

Motorists should drive with caution and to the conditions.

Residents should call triple-0 (000) immediately if they believe their property is under threat.