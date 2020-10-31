Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

Bush blaze blankets highway in smoke

by SAM FLANAGAN
31st Oct 2020 4:04 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Multiple crews are currently battling a large grass fire north of Townsville, with smoke affecting vision on the Bruce Highway.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services are on scene at a bushfire burning near Sleeper Log Creek, Bluewater.

The fire broke out earlier today and is posing no threat to property at this time.

Community Newsletter SignUp

Firefighters are working to control the blaze and there is a lot of smoke over the Bruce Highway.

A QFES spokeswoman said the Queensland Police Service have been called to the scene to control traffic.

Nearby residents may be affected by smoke throughout the day.

Residents are asked to close windows and doors and if suffering from a respiratory condition, keep medications close by.

Motorists should drive with caution and to conditions.

If residents are concerned their property is under threat, they are advised to call Triple Zero (000) immediately.

Originally published as Bush blaze blankets highway in smoke

More Stories

bruce highway bush fire weather

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Rural Aid helping primary producers when ‘chips are down’

        Premium Content Rural Aid helping primary producers when ‘chips are down’

        Health During Mental Health Month, Rural Aid asked their counsellors to share what they want farmers to know about mental health. HERE’S WHAT THEY SAID:

        • 31st Oct 2020 3:00 PM
        The battle for the diverse seat of Callide is underway

        Premium Content The battle for the diverse seat of Callide is underway

        News IT IS one of Queensland’s most diverse seats, coving the Darling Downs, Central...

        Mobile nurses hit the road for women’s clinics

        Premium Content Mobile nurses hit the road for women’s clinics

        News DARLING Downs nurses are hitting the road, travelling throughout the southwest to...

        Woman flown to hospital after being crushed by 300kg cow

        Premium Content Woman flown to hospital after being crushed by 300kg cow

        News Reports a woman has been crushed and stomped on by a cow