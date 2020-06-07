Menu
A bus has become stuck underneath a railway bridge.
News

TIGHT SQUEEZE: This bus driver's having a very very bad day

by Shiloh Payne
7th Jun 2020 11:04 AM
A BUS has become wedged under a bridge south of Brisbane underneath a low clearance sign.

The bus was travelling on Market Place Drive at around 9am when it became wedged under the bridge at Beenleigh train station.

A bus has become wedged under a bridge in Beenleigh. Photo: Bek Maclean
It appears several low clearance signs were ignored.

Police have advised commuters to avoid the area and expect delays.

 

 

 

Originally published as Bus wedged under railway bridge

