Bunya Mountains has busy times ahead

HOLIDAY-MAKERS are flocking to the Bunya Mountains this winter as COVID-19 restrictions continue to ease.

Accommodation office manager Jenepher Hintz said accommodation for school holidays is all booked out.

“Everything’s just busy,” she said.

“It is busier this year at the moment.”

Mrs Hintz said winters are typically the busiest period for tourists at the Bunya Mountains.

The cafes, including Poppies on the Hill, have been managing restrictions very well.

“Most people know what the guidelines are now,” Mrs Hintz said.

“We can only seat so many so if they can’t be seated, they just go sit outside.

“We think it’s a big advantage for us the amount of space that people can just sit where they want to sit.”

She hopes everything will be able to get back to normal very soon.

“We’ll just be getting back to normal – but normal might be different after COVID-19. Come up and enjoy the beautiful sun up at the moment.”