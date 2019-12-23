Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A Bundy woman has shared a warning after a sickening sex act was allegedly performed in front of her.
A Bundy woman has shared a warning after a sickening sex act was allegedly performed in front of her.
Crime

Bundy woman’s warning after sick sex act

23rd Dec 2019 1:33 PM | Updated: 7:51 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A LOCAL woman is pleading with the community to keep a close eye on their children after a confronting incident allegedly occurred outside the Bundaberg Multiplex early this afternoon.

In a Facebook post on Bundaberg Forum, the women described being parked under a tree at the Multiplex to make a phone call when a man walked up beside her car, pulled out his private parts and proceeded to perform a sex act in front of her.

The woman said she quickly drove away and went straight to police to make a report.

"This s--t still happens in the middle of the day, out in the open, in clear view," the woman said.

The man was described as being over 50, with greying hair, of a slim build and about 170cm tall.

The NewsMail has attempted to contact police.

pervert public sex act sexual assault warning
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        The home of big hearts and even bigger melons!

        The home of big hearts and even bigger melons!

        News It’s with a heavy heart I write my last editorial piece for the Chinchilla News.

        Western Downs on the rise, new figures reveal

        Western Downs on the rise, new figures reveal

        News HE Western Downs is open for business, with new figures pointing to a continued...

        What’s open and closed in Chinchilla and Miles this Christmas period

        premium_icon What’s open and closed in Chinchilla and Miles this Christmas...

        News Don’t get caught out this year and check out the list of all local trading hours...

        GALLERY: Carols by candlelight

        premium_icon GALLERY: Carols by candlelight

        News The Botanical Parkland was lit up with local faces and candlelight Sunday, December...