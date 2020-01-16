Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Anthony Darmanin rides Mystic Journey to victory in the P.B. Lawrence Stakes.
Anthony Darmanin rides Mystic Journey to victory in the P.B. Lawrence Stakes.
Horses

Bump in the road for All-Star Journey

by Michael Manley
16th Jan 2020 12:00 PM

STAR Tasmanian mare Mystic Journey will miss several days of trackwork after suffering a soft tissue infection in the left front limb.

Her trainer Adam Trinder advised Racing Victoria Stewards on Wednesday of the injury.

Trinder said the four-year-old mare would undergo veterinary treatment and would miss a few days of trackwork.

Watch over 50 sports LIVE on Kayo! Stream to your TV, mobile, tablet or computer. Just $25/month, cancel anytime. New to Kayo? Get your 14-day free trial & start streaming instantly >

Mystic Journey won the inaugural All-Star Mile and Trinder is aiming her for that race again. She is on the fourth line of betting at $14 with Ladbrokes.

Mystic Journey takes out the P.B. Lawrence Stakes last August.
Mystic Journey takes out the P.B. Lawrence Stakes last August.

Trinder told the stewards with voting for the All-Star Mile opening Thursday on the basis that everyone was fully informed.

Last month Trinder said the drop in trip to the world's richest mile suited Mystic Journey better despite gutsy efforts at 2000m in the spring, when fifth in both the Turnbull Stakes and Cox Plate.

More Stories

Show More
all-star mile horse racing horses mystic journey

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Search and rescue operation underway at Blackall

        Search and rescue operation underway at Blackall

        Breaking Police, SES, and locals are searching for a 78-year-old woman, missing on a 3,200 hectare property at Blackall.

        Man fronts court for third time on same charge in three years

        premium_icon Man fronts court for third time on same charge in three...

        News AFTER being sentenced for the third time in three years for similar offences, the...

        Drug-driving daughter sends death threats to mum

        premium_icon Drug-driving daughter sends death threats to mum

        News Woman caught twice for drug driving left death threats to her mother

        What’s on: Chinchilla weekend events

        What’s on: Chinchilla weekend events

        News Chinchilla is kicking off the third weekend of the year with a variety events for...