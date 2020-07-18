Bucks party shaving incident still visible on wedding day

As a joke, one of his mates shaved something funny into this groom’s chest hair at his bucks party. Problem was - it didn’t grow back in time for the wedding.

Jessica and Kurt grew up in the same Queensland country town but met in Japan. Both are from Roma, a town of about 7,000 people, 480km west of Brisbane, but it took them going on ski trips to Niseko in Japan in 2015 for them to run into each other.

"When we got back home, we stayed in touch and the rest is history," Jessica says.

After her hen's night at Maroochydore and his at the Gold Coast, the couple married at Moorelands Bush Nursery, although it took some logistical work to pull it all together.

Jessica and Kurt. Picture: Jessica Turich Photography

The flowers were from the Sunshine Coast but Jessica had difficulty getting them to Roma so one of her friends ended up picking them up and bringing them out the night before the wedding. Furniture including an outdoor lounge, cross-back chairs and some plinths came from Brisbane. Kurt made the arbour for their wedding backdrop and Jessica's dad made their bar and a grazing table. The cocktail-style reception was catered by Flamming Good Catering from Toowoomba before the couple left for their honeymoon at Airlie Beach.

Kurt with the initials shaved. Picture: Jessica Turich Photography

At the groom's bucks party, one of his mates shaved his initials - CJH - into the groom's chest hair. The initials were still visible on the wedding day.

The Bride

Jessica Stansbie, 30

Profession Administration officer, Primary Health Network.

Parents Douglas and Linda Stansbie

Bridesmaids Jane McClymont, Hillary Grulke, Alissa Reeve, Sharni Beck, Peta Laverty

Dress George Wu

Hair Afros Hair Salon Roma.

Makeup Sabrina Walsh, Brisbane.

Flowers Willow Bud, Sunshine Coast.

Engagement ring Naveya & Sloane, New Zealand.

The Groom

Kurt Rowbotham, 27

Profession Grazier.

Parents John and Trish Rowbotham

Groomsmen Bob Hobbs, Dane Albeck, Locke Finch, Leo Barrett, Jason Smith

Suit MJ Bale

Transport Own vehicle and bus to transport guests

Entertainment Baker Boys Band, Brisbane.

Cake Jocelyn's Provisions, Brisbane.

Jessica and Kurt. Picture: Jessica Turich Photography

How did you feel on the day of your wedding? I was actually very relaxed; I hadn't had much sleep the night before. All of the hair and makeup artists arrived early to get started and we just sat around sipping champagne. Everything was organised and in place, if anything were going to go wrong, we would deal with it.

Where was your wedding? It was held at Moorelands Bush Nursery, a beautiful outdoor venue in Roma. We both wanted a relaxed garden wedding.

How many people were there to celebrate with you on your wedding day? We had 154 guests, all of our closest family and friends.

Your first thoughts walking down the aisle toward your husband to be? I was nervous, but just so excited. It all felt so surreal.

How did you meet? We both grew up in Roma but had never crossed paths. We ran into each other on a ski trip in Niseko, Japan in 2015. When we got back home, we stayed in touch and the rest is history.

How did he propose? Kurt asked me to go for a drive around the paddock with him to check on a few things, which wasn't unusual. It was a lazy Saturday afternoon at home, on top of a hill with a beautiful view. He had asked me the weekend before to "go for a drive" but I had turned him down, little did I know he was going to propose.

First dance? Acoustic Version of Lover by Taylor Swift

What made this uniquely your wedding? We didn't hold back on getting everything we wanted, we both wanted to have a big party with all of our family and friends and we certainly achieved that.

Special moments? There were so many amazing moments - from getting ready at my parents' house where I grew up, with my bridal party and family, to my dad seeing me in my dress for the first time - but the best part is having all of your loved ones with you, drinking, dancing and enjoying each other's company. It's like nothing you'll ever experience any other time.

Jessica and Kurt. Picture: Jessica Turich Photography

Best advice for other couples planning a wedding? It's honestly the most exciting and happy time of your life, so stay true to what you want and enjoy the process because it goes so quickly.

What would you do differently? Even though I loved getting married in our hometown, the logistics of getting hire furniture and equipment delivered to a country town was quite difficult and expensive. Having a venue that has most of that available would have made things a little bit easier.

What would you spend more or less on? There isn't much I would have changed about our day, I would have loved a videographer, especially to capture the speeches.

