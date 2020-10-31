Menu
Severe storms are predicted this afternoon. Photo: Louise Smith
Weather

BUCKLE UP: ‘Large to giant’ hailstones could rain down

TIM JARRETT
, tim.jarrett@news.com.au
31st Oct 2020 10:00 AM | Updated: 10:37 AM
WILD weather is one the way, with forecasters predicting severe thunderstorms which could bring "large to giant" hailstones across the region.

Residents across the Mid North Coast and North Coast are being urged to batten down the hatches as the Bureau of Meteorology predicts the stormfront will hit the coast this afternoon.

"There is a good chance of a severe thunderstorm developing … with a supercell possible which could bring large to giant hail, damaging to destructive winds and very heavy rainfall," said BOM duty forecaster Shuang Wang.

Ms Wang said the storm would likely develop in the afternoon, though it may come in the late-afternoon or early evening.

Meanwhile, the State Emergency Service has issued a warning to the public to do what they can to prepare for severe storms.

SES Coffs Harbour Unit Commander James Daniels said in the first instance people can make sure they "doing the small things" to protect their home from damage, like clearing gutters and securing items on their property.

"We do get damage from items blowing around and things like trampolines, deck chairs and small tables have been known to blow around," he said.

"So securing those items is important."

Mr Daniels also encouraged people to keep clear of drains, creeks and waterways and when the storm hit, stay off the roads where possible.

"The type of things that get washed into these environments isn't fantastic and not to mention they are extraordinarily dangerous," he said.

"Please don't walk, ride or drive through floodwaters. Turn around, don't drown."

For those people who were at a heightened risk of flooding and who wanted to be more prepared there is a sandbag filling point at Brelsford Park on Park Avenue Coffs Harbour.

Mr Daniels said it was a way for people to get prepared without using sand from the beach which "disturbed natural environments".

