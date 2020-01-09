Menu
generic pic for divorce story 2 wedding rings
Crime

Brutal assault ends a 40 year marriage

Kerri-Anne Mesner
, kerri-anne.mesner@capnews.com.au
8th Jan 2020 3:34 PM | Updated: 9th Jan 2020 8:51 AM
A 40-YEAR long marriage came to an abrupt end on Sunday when a man with no criminal history assaulted his wife "because he was sick and tired of 40 years of lies and bulls---".

Gary James Coppard, 68, pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on Monday to one count of assault occassioning bodily harm.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Peter Rumford said Coppard and his wife were ­discussing what to do about dinner on Sunday about 5.40pm.

He said as they were talking, a grandchild indicated they did not want what was being prepared, which resulted in an argument between the man and his wife.

Snr Constable Rumford said Coppard grabbed the woman by the left arm and slammed her into the kitchen bench, causing her pain to her ribs.

He said Coppard then punched the woman three or four times in the face before walking away.

Snr Constable Rumford said the woman grabbed the child, left the house and called police.

He said when Coppard spoke with police, he told them he "smacked her around as he was sick of putting up with 40 years of lies and bulls---".

Defence lawyer Joanne Madden said Coppard, who ­retired five years ago from working as a truck driver, lives on a part-pension and has a lung disease, three stints in his heart and was on "fairly extenstive" medications.

She said the argument and assault was the result of an "accumulation of a lot of frustration over a long time".

Ms Madden said Coppard says the relationship is over and he will move in with one of his children temporarily.

Coppard was fined $1500 and a conviction was recorded.

