Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Traffic congestion on the Bruce Hwy between the Sunshine Coast and Brisbane is causing major delays. Picture: Supplied
Traffic congestion on the Bruce Hwy between the Sunshine Coast and Brisbane is causing major delays. Picture: Supplied
News

Bruce Hwy hit by 30km congestion nightmare

27th Jan 2020 11:27 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

MOTORISTS travelling south from the Sunshine Coast to Brisbane face nightmare traffic conditions today with already 30km of congestion over a 50km stretch of the Bruce Hwy.

How to avoid Coast's worst public holiday chokepoints

RACQ has urged patience with conditions expected to get worse over the next eight hours.

The heaviest congestion is located on the stretch between Forest Glen and Tanawha, but congestion is rapidly building south of Palmview.

Motorists are also experiencing extensive delays south of Beerburrum.

bruce highway editors picks motoring public holiday travel

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        GALLERY: Australia Day Chinchilla style

        premium_icon GALLERY: Australia Day Chinchilla style

        News Here’s a combined gallery with all 64 photos taken at the RSL Memorial Club and Club Hotel on Australia Day.

        Full list of winners from Australia Day awards ceremony

        premium_icon Full list of winners from Australia Day awards ceremony

        News Check out which Western Downs citizens received awards this Australia Day.

        WARNING: As storms thrash Chinchilla BOM warns of flooding

        premium_icon WARNING: As storms thrash Chinchilla BOM warns of flooding

        News Up to 90mm of rain has bucketed down on Chinchilla with BOM issuing a warning to...

        Storms widespread throughout the state

        premium_icon Storms widespread throughout the state

        News Thousands of homes left without power after severe storm