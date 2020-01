The Bruce Highway is closed in both directions at Slater Creek. Image: Alix Sweeney

THE Bruce Highway is closed in both directions at Slater Creek just north of Gumlu due to flooding.

Long delays are expected as the road is closed to all traffic.

Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area.

Several other roads in the region have also been affected with schools closed in Home Hill and surrounding areas.

