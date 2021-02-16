Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

Bruce Highway closed following truck incident

by Nilsson Jones
16th Feb 2021 8:35 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

Emergency services were called to the Bruce Highway at Eubenangee, near Cairns, following an incident involving a truck at 5.40am on Monday.

The Bruce Highway will be closed for several hours, with police advising motorists to seek an alternate route.
Diversions are likely to be set up via Bramston Beach and Eubenangee roads.

One person is in a critical condition and is being treated at the scene.

Originally published as Bruce Highway closed following truck incident

More Stories

bruce highway editors picks

Just In

    New Facebook product mocked

    New Facebook product mocked
    • 16th Feb 2021 9:18 AM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Why Qld is paying for interstate ambulance fees

        Premium Content Why Qld is paying for interstate ambulance fees

        News Thousands of Queenslanders injured interstate are taking advantage of a little known benefit that lets them claw back the cost of their ambulance fees.

        Chinchilla woman allegedly busted with meth on weekend

        Premium Content Chinchilla woman allegedly busted with meth on weekend

        News DRUG BUST: Police officers patrolling town on the weekend came across a Chinchilla...

        Best of Chinchilla: Nominate the Best Pizza now

        Best of Chinchilla: Nominate the Best Pizza now

        Lifestyle Nominations are now open to find the region's top pizzeria

        Lady allegedly threatens to run over man on Valentine’s Day

        Premium Content Lady allegedly threatens to run over man on Valentine’s Day

        Crime The international day of love nearly turned deadly when a Dalby woman began to...