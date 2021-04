Queensland Ambulance Service was called to a car crash near Tiaro on April 2.

A two vehicle crash near Tiaro has blocked one lane of the Bruce Highway.

The crash happened near Chinaman Creek Bridge north of Tiaro, blocking the northbound lane towards Maryborough.

Motorists should expect delays.

Paramedics were called to the scene at 9:56am and a spokeswoman for QAS said there were no injuries and no one was transported from the scene.