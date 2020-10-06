Menu
REST IN PEACE: Bundaberg teenager Brock Daniel, 16, tragically died in a single vehicle rollover in Cecil Plains on October 5. Picture: Facebook
News

Brock Daniel’s sister speaks out against Facebook rumours

Sam Turner
6th Oct 2020 9:15 PM
COMMENTS from ignorant Facebook users have been called out as “inconsiderate” from the sister of a teenager who was killed in a fatal rollover last night.

Brock Daniel and three other passengers were travelling along Dalby Cecil Plains Rd about 10.30pm when their vehicle left the roadway and rolled several times.

Paramedics rushed to the scene of the accident, but sadly Brock was pronounced dead at the scene.

His sister Taylor Daniel has criticised those commenting on posts of her younger brother online, and the circumstances surrounding his death.

“People don’t know what happened at all,” she said.

“He was just 16-years-old, he didn’t deserve what happened.

“There were no drugs, no drink driving, it wasn't a stolen car, it was an accident.

“They just don’t have consideration for anyone’s feelings.”

Brock Daniels (right) and his uncle Chandler Daniel (left) with an ultrasound images of Brock's unborn twins. Picture: Facebook
Brock was an expecting father of twins, with Ms Daniels saying Brock‘s girlfriend was 13 weeks pregnant.

She was one of the passengers in the crash, along with his older brother and his girlfriend.

Both girls sustained minor injuries, while his brother declined transport to the hospital.

“The only reason he denied transport was that he didn’t want to leave Brock,” she said.

“He didn’t want to leave his brother behind.”

A GoFundMe page has been started for Brock to raise funds to assist with funeral costs, and ongoing support to his young family who will be growing up without a father.

The campaign has raised more than $4,000 since being created earlier today.

You can donate here.

