Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Health

Brisbane will know today if COVID has spread in community

by Cormac Pearson
15th Mar 2021 7:55 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

Brisbane will likely know if it has community transmission of COVID-19 today with the test results of hundreds of close contacts of a doctor who tested positive on Friday expected.

There have been over 300 tests of close contacts from the four venues the doctor visited on Thursday last week as well as patients and staff at the Princess Alexandra Hospital.

A doctor at Princess Alexandra Hospital tested positive for COVID on Friday. Picture: David Clark
A doctor at Princess Alexandra Hospital tested positive for COVID on Friday. Picture: David Clark

Three close contacts of the doctor have already come back negative.

The female doctor is believed to have contracted the virus while treating two patients on Wednesday last week.

It comes as Brisbane's Grand Chancellor Hotel was thrown into lockdown over a historic case in hotel quarantine, believed to be acquired in the hotel.

 

Deputy chief health officer Sonya Bennet. Picture: John Gass
Deputy chief health officer Sonya Bennet. Picture: John Gass

 

 

The person was staying on the same floor as another case who is believed to have also transmitted the virus to the doctor at Princess Alexandra Hospital.

Deputy chief health officer Sonya Bennett said the matter is only a "potential event."

"What we want to rule out … that there has been any transmission at all in hotel quarantine," she said.

"Because it's one of a number of possible options to explain the case identified."

Originally published as Brisbane will know today if COVID has spread in community

More Stories

Show More
coronavirius covid-19 health queensland

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        GoFundMe made for Western Downs toddler after shock drowning

        Premium Content GoFundMe made for Western Downs toddler after shock drowning

        News A fundraising campaign has been created to aid the family of a two-year-old girl who tragically drowned in a Western Downs dam.

        Teen injured after nasty quad bike rollover in Chinchilla

        Premium Content Teen injured after nasty quad bike rollover in Chinchilla

        News Paramedics rushed to reports the teenager had been injured in a crash at a private...

        Dalby teen arrested for allegedly abusing police

        Premium Content Dalby teen arrested for allegedly abusing police

        Crime Police attended a residence in relation to another matter, where it’s alleged the...

        Council to erect huge tourist attraction in Western Downs

        Premium Content Council to erect huge tourist attraction in Western Downs

        Council News Jandowae will receive a brand new promotional art piece to encourage tourism in the...