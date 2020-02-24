Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A Brisbane teenager has been charged with murdering a baby girl.
A Brisbane teenager has been charged with murdering a baby girl.
Crime

Teen charged with murdering baby girl

by Elise Williams, AAP
24th Feb 2020 9:52 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A BRISBANE teenager has been charged with the murder of an 11-month-old baby girl.

The man, aged 18, is alleged to have harmed the infant, who was his step daughter, at a Corinda home on February 1.

Paramedics managed to revive the child at the scene, before the baby later died in the Queensland Children's Hospital on February 5.

Police charged the man on Saturday.

He will front Brisbane Magistrates Court today, charged with one count of murder.

The investigation remains in the hands of the Inala Child Protection Investigation Unit.

More Stories

Show More
brisbane court crime murder

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Flood warning issued for Balonne Shire around St George

        Flood warning issued for Balonne Shire around St George

        Breaking Balonne Shire Council has issued a flood warning for low-lying areas around St George.

        'HELPLESS': How women in fight for safety let down

        premium_icon 'HELPLESS': How women in fight for safety let down

        Crime Domestic violence Queensland: Four DVOs breached every hour in the state

        Police find meth in drug user’s house with children present

        premium_icon Police find meth in drug user’s house with children present

        News A repeat drug user with ten pages of criminal history has been given a last chance...

        With small steps for Hannah, we can end the terror at home

        premium_icon With small steps for Hannah, we can end the terror at home

        Crime This is how family massacres impact our nation, writes SHERELE MOODY