Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Townsville police generic Queensland police generic
Townsville police generic Queensland police generic
Crime

Brisbane streets in lockdown as cops negotiate with man

by Shiloh Payne
21st May 2020 5:26 PM

An area around two streets in Brisbane has been locked down while police negotiate with a man.

Parts of Beams Road and Handford Street in Zillmere have been closed following a major police incident at a residence.

 

 

Police have urged people to avoid the area.

Multiple police and ambulance crews are on scene.

Originally published as Brisbane streets in lockdown as cops negotiate with man

More Stories

crime editors picks police queensland crime stand off

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Drug driver denies use, said was around people using

        premium_icon Drug driver denies use, said was around people using

        News A DRUG driver who pleaded guilty in court on Tuesday denied any illicit drug use when intercepted by police, but told them he had been around people using.

        $1.63M funding for Big Rig project not without controversy

        premium_icon $1.63M funding for Big Rig project not without controversy

        News AFTER $1.63m of additional funding for the Big Rig project was announced yesterday...

        ‘We won’t be lectured by you’: Premier fires back

        premium_icon ‘We won’t be lectured by you’: Premier fires back

        News ‘We won’t be lectured by you’: Premier fires back over border wars

        Premier whacks NSW as QLD records zero new cases

        Premier whacks NSW as QLD records zero new cases

        News Coronavirus QLD: Zero new cases of COVID-19 overnight