A student is in isolation after attending school having recently returned from a trip to China and not going through the coronavirus quarantine process.
Primary school student sent home after China trip

by Antonia O’Flaherty
5th Feb 2020 6:46 PM

A STATE school student has been sent home after teachers were informed they had recently returned from China amid a school ban on anyone who may be at risk of having coronavirus.

The Courier-Mail understands the student had been attending the school since returning from China but today told a teacher at the Brisbane primary school that they had recently travelled to the country.

The school then called the student's father who collected the student and while they were not showing any symptoms the child will be self-isolating until 14 days has passed since leaving China.

The state government issued a state-wide advice to anyone who has returned from China to self-isolate for at least two weeks after leaving amid the Coronavirus outbreak which has seen three confirmed cases in Queensland.

It is understood the school principal had written to all parents three times with the health advice.

