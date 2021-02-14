Menu
Introduced bill aims to reform construction industry
Business

Brisbane construction firm collapses owing $1.3m

by Glen Norris
14th Feb 2021 1:44 PM
A Brisbane construction company, whose projects included shifting a World War I German tank into a new display at the Queensland Museum, owes creditors more than $1.3 million.

Nick Combis, of Vincents, was appointed voluntary administrator of Leaf Building Group last month after its building licence was cancelled by the construction watchdog.

The German Tank Mephisto. Picture: Tara Croser.
Combis in a report lodged with the Australian Securities and Investments Commission

(ASIC) said the company owes approximately $1.32 million to creditors including the Australian Taxation Office, various suppliers and subcontractors.

The six-year-old company had specialised in shop fitouts for major retail brands including Woolworths and Aldi as well as sporting and cultural facilities.

Its most high-profile project was moving the last remaining World War I German tank, better known as 'Mephisto', into a new display space at the Queensland Museum in 2018.

Combis said plant and equipment owned by the firm has been removed and are being held by an auctioneer for sale.

He also said he will now investigate the reasons for the company's failure.

