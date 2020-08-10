Menu
‘Brilliant’: Women’s AFL team song goes viral

by Jai Bednall
10th Aug 2020 11:57 AM

 

 

The Yeronga Devils had a surprise in store for one of their players when they gathered to sing the team song on the weekend.

Jamie Howell, who appears to be deaf, was stunned when the rest of the squad performed an Auslan rendition.

All of the players learned the sign language to accompany the words of their celebratory chorus.

"Cheer cheer the red and the black, you're all going down to our running attack, every time we play to win, that's why we never ever give in.

"Whether the odds be great all be small, Yeronga Devils will win over all, for all you loyal devils of Yeronga, onwards to victory!"

Howell was moved by the gesture and was seen saying: "That was awesome, thank you!"

"So much love," she added.

All of the players learned sign language.
Vision of the song went viral on social media. Former AFL player Brent Staker said it was "one of the best things I've seen" and ex-Collingwood and Brisbane player Craig Starcevich described it as "brilliant".

The look on her face was priceless.
Jamie Howell was stunned by her teammates' gesture.
The Devils surround Jamie Howell.
