Victoria’s daily COVID-19 updates have given rise to an unlikely sex symbol, with the state’s chief health officer leaving Aussies swooning.
News

Brett Sutton becomes unlikely sex symbol

11th Aug 2020 4:09 PM

When Victoria's Chief Health Officer Professor Brett Sutton joined the state's daily COVID-19 press updates he probably couldn't have guessed just a few months later he would have a cult following.

Professor Sutton has become an unlikely sex symbol for thousands of Aussie fans, who have dubbed themselves "Suttonettes".

One Facebook fan page, called "Brett Sutton is HOT", has more than 9000 followers, with users posting daily appreciation pictures of the chief health officer.

Professor Sutton has gained a cult following. Picture: Wayne Taylor
"In these trying times it's always good to remember the great things that have come from this pandemic #sexysutton," the page's description reads.

Dr Brett McHunk, Scruff McHunk, CHOttie and Chief Swoon Officer are just some of the affectionate nicknames the Professor's fans have given him.

Another Facebook group, the "Brett Sutton fan club", has more than 2200 members.

Some fans have even gone as far as to create mugs, bottles, T-shirts, pillows and shower curtains printed with Professor Sutton's face.

One photo in particular of Professor Sutton as a 22-year-old is shared regularly across both groups.

But it isn't just Professor Sutton's looks that has fans swooning, with many citing his "calm, respectful manner" amid the chaos of the pandemic as one of the many reasons they adore him.

I'll leave you with a sneak peak at some of the most popular #SexySutton posts.

 

Chief Swoon Officer is one of the many nicknames fans have given the CHO. Picture: Brett Sutton is HOT/Facebook
One of the fan pages has over 9000 followers. Picture: Brett Sutton is HOT/Facebook
The memes are really top-notch. Picture: Brett Sutton is HOT/Facebook
