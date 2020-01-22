Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Brendan Fevola has undergone emergency surgery to remove his appendix. Picture: Sarah Matray
Brendan Fevola has undergone emergency surgery to remove his appendix. Picture: Sarah Matray
AFL

Brendan Fevola rushed to hospital with stomach pains

by Nui Te Koha
22nd Jan 2020 1:29 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Broadcaster Brendan Fevola had emergency surgery to remove his appendix earlier on Wednesday.

Fevola, a former AFL champion turned Fox FM host, complained of stomach pains on Tuesday.

 

Brendan Fevola.
Brendan Fevola.

 

He believed his condition might be related to devouring a meat platter on Monday night.

Fevola recently returned to a carnivorous diet.

But the pain got worse on Tuesday, and doctors admitted Fevola to hospital.

Earlier on Wednesday, surgeons removed Fevola's appendix and he is said to be recovering well.

Oddly, a psychic predicted Fevola's health problems during his visit to a fortune teller in Japan late last year. He recorded the session for the Fifi, Fev and Byron radio show.

The psychic said his "busy" and "successful" life "might affect your health."

MORE NEWS

COULD FEVOLA PLAY LOCAL FOOTY IN 2020?

HOW CATS CLAWED THEIR WAY OUT OF DEBT

DELETED TWEET REIGNITES KYRGIOS FEUD

She added: "It might affect your stomach. Try to let go of your stress, and try to find something that ... can relax you".

The psychic also predicted a surgical procedure, adding: "If you survive that surgery, you will live up to 90."

By that point, Fevola's daughter, Leni, was heard sobbing about her father's dire health forecast.

nui.tekoha@news.com.au

More Stories

Show More
afl appendix brendan fevola

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘I’LL KILL YOU ALL’: Worker douses himself in petrol

        ‘I’LL KILL YOU ALL’: Worker douses himself in petrol

        News DOUSING himself in petrol, wielding a hunting knife and threatening to set himself and his co-workers alight isn’t the best way to deal with work stress, a court...

        • 22nd Jan 2020 1:00 PM
        NBN customers paying more for the same speeds

        premium_icon NBN customers paying more for the same speeds

        Technology ACCC delves into high prices of NBN services

        Wildlife saviours safeguarding our local animals

        premium_icon Wildlife saviours safeguarding our local animals

        News Volunteer group Water for Wildlife has sparked up in Chinchilla with the aim to...

        Dad punches 15-y-o daughter’s adult boyfriend

        premium_icon Dad punches 15-y-o daughter’s adult boyfriend

        News Pushed to breaking point, this father snapped